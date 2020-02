Hard Rock Hotels feiern Eröffnung im Herzen von Dublin

View this post on In­sta­gram

Did you know that a stay at the new Hard Rock Ho­tel Dub­lin also in­clu­des ac­cess to The Sound of Your Stay mu­sic pro­gramme? Set the mood to your wee­kend from the mo­ment you ar­rive with a com­pli­men­tary Crosley vi­nyl player in your room. Then just select the re­cords you want to play from the hotel’s cu­ra­ted in-house collec­tion. #Hard­Rock­Ho­tel­Dub­lin #Mu­sic #En­ter­tain­ment #Irish­Mu­sic #Vi­nyl