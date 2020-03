Mount Juliet Estate Kilkenny: Eines der schönsten Hotels in Irland

View this post on In­sta­gram

Spend an af­ter­noon in the fes­tive sur­roun­dings of the Ma­nor House to ce­le­brate Christ­mas with fa­mily and fri­ends. Sit by a warm fire and en­joy our Fes­tive Af­ter­noon Tea which is avail­able from the 30th No­vem­ber un­til the 5th Ja­nu­ary. Call our Re­ser­va­tions team on 056 777 3000 to book #mount­ju­lie­testate #af­ter­noon­tea #christ­mas #ma­nor­house #kil­kenny #irish­coun­trye­state