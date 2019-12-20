SUCHE
More
    FLUG

    Botswana: Qatar Airways feiert den Erstflug nach Gaborone

    von Wolf­gang Tropf

    Qa­tar Air­ways hat eine neue Ver­bin­dung von Doha nach Bots­wana auf­ge­nom­men und ist da­mit die ein­zige nicht-afri­­ka­­ni­­sche Flug­ge­sell­schaft, die das Land an­fliegt. Der Sir Se­retse Khama In­ter­na­tio­nal Air­port in der Haupt­stadt Ga­bo­rone steht künf­tig drei­mal pro Wo­che auf dem Flug­plan.

    Auf der neuen Stre­cke, die im­mer am Mitt­woch, Frei­tag und Sonn­tag be­dient wird, kommt ein Air­bus 350–900 mit 36 Sit­zen in der Busi­ness Class und 247 Sit­zen in der Eco­nomy Class zum Ein­satz. Für Qa­tar Air­ways ist Ga­bo­rone be­reits die 23. De­sti­na­tion in Afrika – und die neunte, die im Jahr 2019 neu an­ge­flo­gen wird. Mit Lu­anda in An­gola wird 2020 ein wei­te­res afri­ka­ni­sches Ziel fol­gen.

    Flugplan

    QR1377 /​​ Doha – Ga­bo­rone /​​ 06:55 – 16:50 Uhr /​​ Mitt­woch, Frei­tag, Sonn­tag
    QR1378 /​​ Ga­bo­rone – Doha /​​ 18:35 – 06:45 Uhr /​​ Mitt­woch, Frei­tag, Sonn­tag

    Vor­he­ri­ger Ar­ti­kelBunte Un­ter­was­ser­welt: Das sind die Top 10 der Schnor­chel-Spots
    Nächs­ter Ar­ti­kelThe Ritz-Carl­ton, Perth: Lu­xu­riöse Aus­sich­ten in West­aus­tra­lien

    Alle ak­tu­el­len News zwei- bis drei­mal pro Wo­che kos­ten­los in Ih­rem Post­fach!

    NEWSLETTER

    LETZTE ARTIKEL

    EUROPA

    Hyatt Centric The Liberties: Erstes Hyatt in Dublin ist eröffnet

    Das erste Hyatt in Ir­land ist er­öff­net: Das neue Hyatt Centric The Li­ber­ties Dub­lin ver­fügt über 234 Zim­mer und ist nur we­nige Mi­nu­ten von den wich­tigs­ten Tou­ris­ten­at­trak­tio­nen ent­fernt.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    PAZIFIK

    The Ritz-Carlton, Perth: Luxuriöse Aussichten in Westaustralien

    The Ritz-Carl­ton kehrt nach Aus­tra­lien zu­rück: Das neue The Ritz-Carl­ton, Perth liegt am Eliza­beth Quay des Swan Ri­ver und bie­tet gran­diose Aus­bli­cke auf den Fluss und den Kings Park.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    FLUG

    Botswana: Qatar Airways feiert den Erstflug nach Gaborone

    Qa­tar Air­ways hat eine neue Ver­bin­dung von Doha nach Bots­wana auf­ge­nom­men und ist da­mit die ein­zige nicht-afri­ka­ni­sche Flug­ge­sell­schaft, die das Land an­fliegt.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    FEATURES

    Bunte Unterwasserwelt: Das sind die Top 10 der Schnorchel-Spots

    Un­ter dem Mee­res­spie­gel lässt sich auch ohne Tauch­aus­rüs­tung eine fas­zi­nie­rende Un­ter­was­ser­welt ent­de­cken: Sey­Vil­las prä­sen­tiert die zehn schöns­ten Spots für Schnorch­ler welt­weit.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    USA

    Florida: Die schönsten Sonnenaufgänge im „Sunshine State“

    Der „Sunshine State“ Flo­rida bie­tet jede Menge Son­nen­schein – und da­her auch jede Menge ro­man­ti­scher Son­nen­un­ter­gänge. Aber wer braucht die schon, wenn er diese Son­nen­auf­gänge er­le­ben kann?
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    EUROPA

    Great Scotland Yard Hotel: Auf den Spuren von Sherlock Holmes

    Hyatt hat das Great Scot­land Yard Ho­tel in Lon­don als Teil der „Un­bound Collec­tion by Hyatt“ er­öff­net. Das Lu­xus­ho­tel be­fin­det sich im ehe­ma­li­gen Haupt­sitz der Me­tro­po­li­tan Po­lice.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    EUROPA

    Fünfmal Angeberwissen über Finnland: Die spinnen, die Finnen!

    Der deut­sche Rei­se­ver­an­stal­ter TrailX­pe­ri­ence bie­tet 2020 zwei Er­leb­nis­rei­sen in die fin­ni­sche Mit­ter­nachts­sonne an und lie­fert dazu ganz be­son­de­res An­ge­ber­wis­sen über Finn­land.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    FLUG

    Wizz Air: Zwei neue Flugzeuge und neue Destinationen für Wien

    Wizz Air ex­pan­diert wei­ter in Ös­ter­reich. Zwi­schen 16. und 19. De­zem­ber 2019 star­ten neun neue Rou­ten ab Wien. Gleich­zei­tig wer­den zwei neue Air­bus A321 am Flug­ha­fen Wien sta­tio­niert.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    ORIENT

    W Abu Dhabi: Das einzige Hotel an einer Grand-Prix-Rennstrecke

    Die Mar­riott-Marke „W Ho­tels” hat das 2009 er­öff­nete Yas Viceroy Ho­tel di­rekt am Yas Ma­rina Cir­cuit in Abu Dhabi über­nom­men und wird es künf­tig als „W Abu Dhabi – Yas Is­land“ füh­ren.
    Wei­ter­le­sen

    SCHON GELESEN?

    FEATURES

    Acht Geheimtipps: Diese Inseln trotzen dem Massentourismus

    In­seln für ei­nen Ur­laub ab­seits der Mas­sen sind sel­ten ge­wor­den. Doch es gibt sie noch. Der Sey­chel­len-Spe­zia­list Sey­Vil­las kennt acht die­ser Traum­ziele – von Eu­ropa bis zur Süd­see.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    FEATURES

    On the road again: Die schönsten Roadmovies zum Nachreisen

    Die Sehn­sucht nach der Straße ge­hört für viele Rei­sende ein­fach zum Frei­heits­ge­fühl. Der Miet­wa­gen-Ex­perte Sunny Cars stellt die schöns­ten KI­no­filme vor, auf de­ren Spu­ren diese ul­ti­ma­tive Frei­heit er­leb­bar wird.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    FEATURES

    Eine ist nie genug: Die sechs schönsten Ziele fürs Inselhüpfen

    Wer sich im Ur­laub nicht auf eine Traum­in­sel be­schrän­ken möchte oder sich nicht für eine ent­schei­den kann, kom­bi­niert ein­fach die schöns­ten auf ei­ner Reise. Per Boot oder Flug­zeug geht es schnell von ei­nem Ei­land zum nächs­ten.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    FEATURES

    Städtereisen: Sieben unbekannte Signature Drinks in Europa

    weekend.com hat sich des­halb auf die Su­che nach be­lieb­ten Si­gna­ture Drinks in den Städ­ten Eu­ro­pas ge­macht und sie­ben ge­fun­den, die bis­her noch kaum je­mand kennt. Zu­hause nach­mi­xen er­wünscht!
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    FEATURES

    Von Eisbergen bis zu Lagunen: Faszinierende Reiseziele in Blau

    Blau ist so­wohl bei Män­nern als auch bei Frauen die be­lieb­teste Farbe. Eva­neos hat sich da­her auf die Su­che nach den schöns­ten blauen Ur­laubs­zie­len ge­macht und ist fün­dig ge­wor­den.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    HOTEL

    Schlafen über den Wolken: Die höchsten Hotelzimmer

    Das JW Mar­riott Mar­quis in Du­bai ist mit 355 Me­tern das der­zeit höchste Ge­bäude der Welt, das aus­schließ­lich als Ho­tel ge­nutzt wird. Noch wei­ter in den Wol­ken liegt aber das Grand Hyatt in Shang­hai.
    Wei­ter­le­sen
    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv