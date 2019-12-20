Botswana: Qatar Airways feiert den Erstflug nach Gaborone

Qa­tar Air­ways hat eine neue Ver­bin­dung von Doha nach Bots­wana auf­ge­nom­men und ist da­mit die ein­zige nicht-afri­­ka­­ni­­sche Flug­ge­sell­schaft, die das Land an­fliegt. Der Sir Se­retse Khama In­ter­na­tio­nal Air­port in der Haupt­stadt Ga­bo­rone steht künf­tig drei­mal pro Wo­che auf dem Flug­plan.

Auf der neuen Stre­cke, die im­mer am Mitt­woch, Frei­tag und Sonn­tag be­dient wird, kommt ein Air­bus 350–900 mit 36 Sit­zen in der Busi­ness Class und 247 Sit­zen in der Eco­nomy Class zum Ein­satz. Für Qa­tar Air­ways ist Ga­bo­rone be­reits die 23. De­sti­na­tion in Afrika – und die neunte, die im Jahr 2019 neu an­ge­flo­gen wird. Mit Lu­anda in An­gola wird 2020 ein wei­te­res afri­ka­ni­sches Ziel fol­gen.