Botswana: Qatar Airways feiert den Erstflug nach Gaborone

Qatar Airways hat eine neue Verbindung von Doha nach Botswana aufgenommen und ist damit die einzige nicht-afrikanische Fluggesellschaft, die das Land anfliegt. Der Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in der Hauptstadt Gaborone steht künftig dreimal pro Woche auf dem Flugplan.
Auf der neuen Strecke, die immer am Mittwoch, Freitag und Sonntag bedient wird, kommt ein Airbus 350–900 mit 36 Sitzen in der Business Class und 247 Sitzen in der Economy Class zum Einsatz. Für Qatar Airways ist Gaborone bereits die 23. Destination in Afrika – und die neunte, die im Jahr 2019 neu angeflogen wird. Mit Luanda in Angola wird 2020 ein weiteres afrikanisches Ziel folgen.
Flugplan
QR1377 / Doha – Gaborone / 06:55 – 16:50 Uhr / Mittwoch, Freitag, Sonntag
QR1378 / Gaborone – Doha / 18:35 – 06:45 Uhr / Mittwoch, Freitag, Sonntag